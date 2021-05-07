BMO Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Hecla Mining Company (HL)

BMO Capital analyst Ryan Thompson maintained a Hold rating on Hecla Mining Company (HL) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 56.9% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Torex Gold Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hecla Mining Company with a $7.25 average price target, a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Hecla Mining Company’s market cap is currently $3.9B and has a P/E ratio of -208.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.97.

Hecla Mining Co. operates as a silver and gold production company. It produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations and San Sebastian. The Greens Creek segment is located on Admiralty Island, Junea, Alaska. The Lucky Friday segment is located in northern Idaho. The Casa Berardi segment is located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada and is operated by Aurizon. The San Sebastian segment is located in the state of Durango, Mexico and contains underground mines. The company was founded by Amasa B. Campbell, Patsy Clark and John Finch on October 14, 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.