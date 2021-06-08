BMO Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Exfo (EXFO)

In a report released today, Thanos Moschopoulos from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Exfo (EXFO), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.93, close to its 52-week high of $6.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Moschopoulos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 69.1% success rate. Moschopoulos covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxar Technologies, Sierra Wireless, and CGI Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exfo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.94, implying a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on Exfo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 28, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $69.25 million and GAAP net loss of $2.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $55.31 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.02 million.

EXFO, Inc. engages in the provision of test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile communications service providers, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers. It offers field network testing, optical benchtop kits, tunable filters, network simulation and load testing, and switch and utility module. The company was founded by Germain Lamonde on September 18, 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.