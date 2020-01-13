BMO Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Waste Connections (WCN)

BMO Capital analyst Devin Dodge maintained a Buy rating on Waste Connections (WCN) today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.87, close to its 52-week high of $97.93.

Dodge has an average return of 15.3% when recommending Waste Connections.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is ranked #1898 out of 5790 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Waste Connections with a $104.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Waste Connections’ market cap is currently $24.74B and has a P/E ratio of 43.71. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.64.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WCN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Waste Connections, Inc. engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.