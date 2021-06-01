BMO Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Walmart (WMT)

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania maintained a Buy rating on Walmart (WMT) today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $142.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Bania is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 64.7% success rate. Bania covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Albertsons Companies, and Sprouts Farmers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Walmart with a $167.24 average price target, a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Based on Walmart’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $138 billion and net profit of $2.73 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $135 billion and had a net profit of $3.99 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 190 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WMT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Walmart, Inc. boasts retail and wholesale businesses. It offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices through its stores, Walmart.com and mobile apps. The company conducts its operations through three business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club (membership-only warehouse clubs and samsclubs.com). The company was founded by Samuel Moore Walton and James Lawrence Walton in 1945 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

