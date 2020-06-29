BMO Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK)

Ryan Adist- June 29, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT

In a report issued on June 24, Do Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 63.0% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The the analyst consensus on Scholar Rock Holding is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $21.92 and a one-year low of $6.95. Currently, Scholar Rock Holding has an average volume of 121.3K.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The company offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling. Its product candidate includes SRK-015 and SRK-181. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Leonard I. Zon in October 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

