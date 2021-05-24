BMO Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Postal Realty (PSTL)

In a report issued on May 11, Frank Lee from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Postal Realty (PSTL), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.48, close to its 52-week high of $21.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 73.7% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Franklin Street Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Postal Realty with a $21.00 average price target, a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Postal Realty’s market cap is currently $273.8M and has a P/E ratio of 1243.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.18.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate corporation. It owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service (USPS). The company was founded in November 2018 and is headquartered in Cedarhurst, NY.

