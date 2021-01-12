BMO Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Physicians Realty (DOC)

BMO Capital analyst Juan C. Sanabria maintained a Buy rating on Physicians Realty (DOC) on January 7. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is ranked #5342 out of 7210 analysts.

Physicians Realty has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

The company has a one-year high of $20.78 and a one-year low of $11.01. Currently, Physicians Realty has an average volume of 1.58M.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. It offers leases to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The firm’s principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. The company was founded by John W. Sweet, Jr. on April 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.