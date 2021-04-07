BMO Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on HEXO (HEXO)

In a report released today, Tamy Chen from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on HEXO (HEXO), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.2% and a 45.5% success rate. Chen covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings, The Supreme Cannabis Company, and OrganiGram Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HEXO is a Hold with an average price target of $8.02.

The company has a one-year high of $11.04 and a one-year low of $1.60. Currently, HEXO has an average volume of 6.91M.

HEXO Corp. engages in the manufacture, production, and distribution of medicinal marijuana. It offers products through the Time of Day, H2, Decarb, and Exlixir No. 1 brands. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

