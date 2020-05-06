BMO Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Healthcare (HTA)

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Buy rating on Healthcare (HTA) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 50.3% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, National Health Investors, and Investors Real Estate ate.

Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.57, representing a 19.5% upside. In a report issued on April 23, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.23 and a one-year low of $20.62. Currently, Healthcare has an average volume of 2.13M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HTA in relation to earlier this year.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.