BMO Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Equity Lifestyle (ELS)

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Buy rating on Equity Lifestyle (ELS) today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 51.3% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Storage Affiliates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equity Lifestyle is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.67.

Equity Lifestyle’s market cap is currently $11.64B and has a P/E ratio of 50.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.41.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ELS in relation to earlier this year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations segments. The Property Operations segment owns and operates land lease properties. The Home Sales and Rentals Operations segment purchases, sells, and leases homes at the properties.The company was founded by James M. Hankins in December 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.