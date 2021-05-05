BMO Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Atotech (ATC)

In a report released today, John McNulty from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Atotech (ATC), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.75.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 65.6% success rate. McNulty covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and RPM International.

Atotech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.59, implying a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Atotech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $365 million and net profit of $22.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $306 million and had a net profit of $24.7 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Atotech Ltd is a provider of specialty electroplating solutions. It also delivers equipment and service to technology applications. The company’s products used in smartphones, communication infrastructure, cloud computing infrastructure, computing and consumer electronics, automotive electronics, and automotive surface finishing.