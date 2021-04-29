BMO Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

In a report released today, Matthew Luchini from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS), with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 43.2% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Arvinas Holding Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals with a $76.25 average price target, representing a 68.3% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $3.64B and has a P/E ratio of -9.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APLS in relation to earlier this year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.