BMO Capital Keeps Their Sell Rating on LTC Properties (LTC)

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Sell rating on LTC Properties (LTC) today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 50.3% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, National Health Investors, and Investors Real Estate ate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for LTC Properties with a $43.20 average price target, which is a 28.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Wells Fargo also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.05 and a one-year low of $24.49. Currently, LTC Properties has an average volume of 419.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LTC in relation to earlier this year.

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.