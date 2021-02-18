BMO Capital Keeps Their Sell Rating on Hersha Hospitality (HT)

In a report released today, Ari Klein from BMO Capital maintained a Sell rating on Hersha Hospitality (HT), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 55.6% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pebblebrook Hotel, Coresite Realty, and Digital Realty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Hersha Hospitality with a $6.67 average price target.

Based on Hersha Hospitality’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.75 million and GAAP net loss of $43.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $135 million and had a net profit of $609K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HT in relation to earlier this year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast. The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah in May 1998 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.