BMO Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Regency Centers (REG)

BMO Capital analyst Jeremy Metz reiterated a Hold rating on Regency Centers (REG) yesterday and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Metz is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 50.5% success rate. Metz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brixmor Property, Simon Property, and Federal Realty.

Regency Centers has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.00.

Based on Regency Centers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $56.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $78.91 million.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers. The company was founded by Martin Edward Stein, Sr. and Joan Wellhouse Newton in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.