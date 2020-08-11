BMO Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on National Health Investors (NHI)

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Hold rating on National Health Investors (NHI) today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 50.9% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Storage Affiliates, and Franklin Street Properties.

National Health Investors has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $56.25.

The company has a one-year high of $91.12 and a one-year low of $31.37. Currently, National Health Investors has an average volume of 339K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NHI in relation to earlier this year.

National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals and medical office buildings. The company was founded by W. Andrew Adams in 1991 and is headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN.