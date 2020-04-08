BMO Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Mid-America Apartment (MAA)

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Mid-America Apartment (MAA), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $103.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 50.1% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Franklin Street Properties, and National Health Investors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mid-America Apartment with a $129.80 average price target, a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Mid-America Apartment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $417 million and net profit of $150 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $398 million and had a net profit of $61.28 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned. The Non-Same Store and Other segment include recent acquisitions, communities in development or lease-up. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.