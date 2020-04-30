BMO Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Coresite Realty (COR)

In a report released today, Ari Klein from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Coresite Realty (COR), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $124.50, close to its 52-week high of $126.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 69.6% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coresite Realty is a Hold with an average price target of $112.22, which is a -9.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Coresite Realty’s market cap is currently $4.72B and has a P/E ratio of 60.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 48.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COR in relation to earlier this year.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.