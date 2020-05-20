BMO Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on VEREIT (VER)

In a report released today, Jeremy Metz from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on VEREIT (VER), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Metz is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 45.5% success rate. Metz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Storage Affiliates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VEREIT with a $8.40 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.18 and a one-year low of $3.56. Currently, VEREIT has an average volume of 16.96M.

VEREIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants. The Cole Capital segment engages in raising capital for and managing the affairs of certain non-traded real estate investment trusts. VEREIT was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.