BMO Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Buy rating on Easterly Government Properties (DEA) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 53.8% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Health Investors, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Easterly Government Properties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.25, a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DEA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, William Trimble, the President & CEO of DEA sold 40,000 shares for a total of $853,200.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.