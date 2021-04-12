BMO Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

In a report released today, Do Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.57, close to its 52-week low of $8.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 57.6% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.50.

Based on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.93 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.96 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CMPI in relation to earlier this year.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer.

