BMO Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

BMO Capital analyst Joel Tiss reiterated a Buy rating on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Tiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 67.4% success rate. Tiss covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as John Bean Technologies, Illinois Tool Works, and Rush Enterprises A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Altra Industrial Motion with a $68.40 average price target, implying a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Sidoti also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $66.38 and a one-year low of $23.01. Currently, Altra Industrial Motion has an average volume of 349.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AIMC in relation to earlier this year.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears. The Automation and Specialty segment consists brands such as Kollmorgen, Portescap, Thomson, and Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JVS). The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, MA.