BMO Capital Keeps a Sell Rating on Ventas (VTR)

BMO Capital analyst Juan C. Sanabria maintained a Sell rating on Ventas (VTR) today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Storage Affiliates, Healthpeak Properties, and Physicians Realty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ventas with a $51.33 average price target.

Based on Ventas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $918 million and net profit of $12.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $983 million and had a net profit of $85.26 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VTR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Jay Gellert, a Director at VTR bought 5,940 shares for a total of $262,370.

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.