BMO Capital Keeps a Sell Rating on Marriott International (MAR)

BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein maintained a Sell rating on Marriott International (MAR) today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marriott International is a Hold with an average price target of $90.93.

The company has a one-year high of $153.39 and a one-year low of $46.57. Currently, Marriott International has an average volume of 6.82M.

Marriott International, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, Asia Pacific, and Other International. The North American Full-Service segment includes luxury and premium brands located in the U.S. and Canada. The North American Limited-Service segment comprises select properties located in the U.S. and Canada. The Asia Pacific segment focuses in all brand tiers in Asia Pacific region. The Other International segment represents its Caribbean and Latin America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa properties. The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.