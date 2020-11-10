BMO Capital Keeps a Sell Rating on Hersha Hospitality (HT)

In a report released today, Ari Klein from BMO Capital maintained a Sell rating on Hersha Hospitality (HT), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 60.3% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Park Hotels & Resorts, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Pebblebrook Hotel.

Hersha Hospitality has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $5.39, representing a -11.9% downside. In a report issued on October 28, Barclays also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.81 and a one-year low of $2.29. Currently, Hersha Hospitality has an average volume of 564.9K.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast. The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah in May 1998 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.