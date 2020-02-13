BMO Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on UDR (UDR)

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Hold rating on UDR (UDR) on February 11 and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 60.7% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Franklin Street Properties, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UDR is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.50.

Based on UDR’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $97.96 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $82.14 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UDR in relation to earlier this year.

UDR, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.