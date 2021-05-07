BMO Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Royal Gold (RGLD)

In a report released today, Jackie Przybylowski from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Royal Gold (RGLD), with a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $120.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Przybylowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.6% and a 61.0% success rate. Przybylowski covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, Wheaton Precious Metals, and First Quantum Minerals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Royal Gold with a $134.60 average price target, an 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Based on Royal Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $158 million and net profit of $59.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $124 million and had a net profit of $41.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RGLD in relation to earlier this year.

Royal Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals. The Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segment focuses on the non-operating interests in mining projects that provide the revenue or metals produced from the project. The company was founded on January 5, 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.