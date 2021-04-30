BMO Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on O-I Glass (OI)

Brian Anderson- April 30, 2021, 9:47 AM EDT

BMO Capital analyst Mark Wilde maintained a Hold rating on O-I Glass (OI) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.41, close to its 52-week high of $16.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 72.9% success rate. Wilde covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

O-I Glass has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $14.75.

The company has a one-year high of $16.74 and a one-year low of $5.76. Currently, O-I Glass has an average volume of 1.97M.

O-I Glass, Inc. manufactures glass products. The firm offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The company is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

