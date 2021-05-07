BMO Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on First Majestic Silver (AG)

In a report released today, Ryan Thompson from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on First Majestic Silver (AG), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 56.9% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Torex Gold Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Majestic Silver is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.15.

The company has a one-year high of $24.01 and a one-year low of $7.20. Currently, First Majestic Silver has an average volume of 4.89M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AG in relation to earlier this year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine. The company was founded by Keith Neumeyer on September 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.