BMO Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on DTE Energy (DTE)

In a report released today, James Thalacker from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on DTE Energy (DTE), with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $135.80, close to its 52-week high of $141.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Thalacker is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 62.5% success rate. Thalacker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Sempra Energy.

DTE Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $140.38, which is a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Wolfe Research also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $139.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $141.98 and a one-year low of $92.39. Currently, DTE Energy has an average volume of 890.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DTE in relation to earlier this year.

Michigan-based DTE Energy Co. is a diversified energy company, which provides electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following divisions: Electric, Gas, Gas Storage and Pipelines, and Power and Industrial Projects.