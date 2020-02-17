BMO Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Digital Realty (DLR)

BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein maintained a Hold rating on Digital Realty (DLR) on February 13 and set a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $131.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 77.5% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Coresite Realty, CyrusOne, and Equinix.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Digital Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $135.57.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Digital Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $336 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $51.56 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DLR in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Kevin Kennedy, a Director at DLR sold 700 shares for a total of $86,848.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. The company was founded on March 9, 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.