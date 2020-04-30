BMO Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on CyrusOne (CONE)

BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein maintained a Hold rating on CyrusOne (CONE) today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 69.6% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CyrusOne is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $71.17.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CyrusOne’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $254 million and GAAP net loss of $52.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $221 million and had a GAAP net loss of $106 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CyrusOne, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers. The company was founded on July 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.