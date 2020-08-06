BMO Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on American Finance (AFIN)

Austin Angelo- August 5, 2020, 11:30 PM EDT

BMO Capital analyst Frank Lee maintained a Hold rating on American Finance (AFIN) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 66.7% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Franklin Street Properties, and Douglas Emmett.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Finance with a $11.50 average price target.

Based on American Finance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $74.56 million and GAAP net loss of $5.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $71.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.2 million.

American Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate. The company was founded on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

