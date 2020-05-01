BMO Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on WP Carey & Co (WPC)

BMO Capital analyst Jeremy Metz maintained a Buy rating on WP Carey & Co (WPC) today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Metz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 49.5% success rate. Metz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Extra Space Storage, and Brixmor Property.

WP Carey & Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on WP Carey & Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $311 million and net profit of $129 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $273 million and had a net profit of $193 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WPC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

W.P. Carey, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments. The company was founded by William Polk Carey in 1973 and is headquartered in New York, NY.