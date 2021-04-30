BMO Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Methanex (MEOH)

In a report released today, Joel Jackson from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Methanex (MEOH), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Jackson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 65.2% success rate. Jackson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Yara International, and Intrepid Potash.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Methanex with a $46.06 average price target, which is a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$62.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $49.27 and a one-year low of $12.65. Currently, Methanex has an average volume of 337.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 91 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MEOH in relation to earlier this year.

Methanex Corp. is a producer and supplier of methanol. It operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.