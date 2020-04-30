BMO Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Buy rating on Kilroy Realty (KRC) yesterday and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 50.6% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, National Health Investors, and Investors Real Estate ate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kilroy Realty with a $73.75 average price target, a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $88.99 and a one-year low of $45.96. Currently, Kilroy Realty has an average volume of 1.05M.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company was founded on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.