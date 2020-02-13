BMO Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein maintained a Buy rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) on February 11 and set a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.70, close to its 52-week high of $115.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 76.3% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Coresite Realty, Digital Realty, and CyrusOne.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hilton Worldwide Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $109.71, implying a -3.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $115.48 and a one-year low of $78.59. Currently, Hilton Worldwide Holdings has an average volume of 1.6M.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.