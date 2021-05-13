BMO Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Fission Uranium (FCUUF)

In a report released yesterday, Alexander Pearce from BMO Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Fission Uranium (FCUUF). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Pearce is ranked #814 out of 7501 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fission Uranium is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.59.

Based on Fission Uranium’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.79 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.06 million.

Fission Uranium Corp. explores and develops uranium properties. The firm’s project include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.