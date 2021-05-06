BMO Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Amcor (AMCR)

In a report released today, Mark Wilde from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Amcor (AMCR), with a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.30, close to its 52-week high of $12.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 73.4% success rate. Wilde covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Amcor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.49, a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $12.50 and a one-year low of $8.43. Currently, Amcor has an average volume of 6.21M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AMCR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Warmley, the United Kingdom.