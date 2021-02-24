BMO Capital Initiates a Hold Rating on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) received a Hold rating and a $15.00 price target from BMO Capital analyst John Kim yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.21, close to its 52-week high of $16.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Easterly Government Properties, National Health Investors, and Apartment Income REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Retail Opportunity Investments is a Hold with an average price target of $15.00.

Based on Retail Opportunity Investments’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $69.77 million and net profit of $6.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.44 million and had a net profit of $17.86 million.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.