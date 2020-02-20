BMO Capital Initiates a Buy Rating on Nisource (NI)

Nisource (NI) received a Buy rating and a $32.00 price target from BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.00, close to its 52-week high of $30.67.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nisource with a $31.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nisource’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $6.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.7 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NiSource, Inc. is an holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Electric Operations, and Corporate and Other.

Read More on NI: