BMO Capital Downgrades Houghton Mifflin (HMHC) to Hold

In a report released today, Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital downgraded Houghton Mifflin (HMHC) to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.37, close to its 52-week low of $1.30.

Houghton Mifflin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $1.00.

Based on Houghton Mifflin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $241 million and GAAP net loss of $125 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $249 million and had a GAAP net loss of $55.92 million.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services. The segment primarily develops, markets and sells consumer books in print and digital formats and licenses book rights to other publishers and electronic businesses. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.