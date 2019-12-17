BMO Capital Downgrades GrafTech International (EAF) to Hold

GrafTech International (EAF) received a Hold rating and a $14.00 price target from BMO Capital analyst David Gagliano today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Gagliano is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 47.1% success rate. Gagliano covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as United States Steel, Peabody Energy Comm, and Century Aluminum.

GrafTech International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.35 and a one-year low of $9.60. Currently, GrafTech International has an average volume of 1.9M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes.