BMO Capital Downgrades Bombardier (BDRBF) to Hold

In a report released today, Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital downgraded Bombardier (BDRBF) to Hold, with a price target of C$0.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.33, close to its 52-week low of $0.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Chamoun is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 75.4% success rate. Chamoun covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, TFI International, and Canadian Railway.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bombardier with a $1.25 average price target, which is a 212.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Bombardier’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.77 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $15 million.

Bombardier, Inc. manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.