BMO Capital Downgrades Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF) to Hold

BMO Capital analyst Peter Sklar downgraded Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of C$43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Sklar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 51.0% success rate. Sklar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Loblaw Companies, Canadian Tire, and Dollarama.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alimentation Couche Tard is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.56, representing a 29.1% upside. In a report issued on January 8, TD Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$49.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Alimentation Couche Tard’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.66 billion and net profit of $757 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.68 billion and had a net profit of $579 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ANCUF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Read More on ANCUF: