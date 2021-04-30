BMO Capital Believes WP Carey & Co (WPC) Won’t Stop Here

BMO Capital analyst Frank Lee maintained a Buy rating on WP Carey & Co (WPC) today and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.22, close to its 52-week high of $76.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 68.8% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Franklin Street Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WP Carey & Co is a Hold with an average price target of $81.00.

Based on WP Carey & Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $307 million and net profit of $135 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $311 million and had a net profit of $129 million.

W.P. Carey, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments. The company was founded by William Polk Carey in 1973 and is headquartered in New York, NY.