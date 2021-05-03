BMO Capital Believes Weyerhaeuser (WY) Won’t Stop Here

BMO Capital analyst Mark Wilde reiterated a Buy rating on Weyerhaeuser (WY) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.77, close to its 52-week high of $40.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 72.6% success rate. Wilde covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Weyerhaeuser is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.40, representing a 1.6% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.56 and a one-year low of $16.05. Currently, Weyerhaeuser has an average volume of 4.53M.

Weyerhaeuser Co. manufactures, distributes and sells forest products. It began its operations in 1900 and is one of the world’s largest private owners of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources and Wood Products.