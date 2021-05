BMO Capital Believes Stantec (STN) Won’t Stop Here

BMO Capital analyst Devin Dodge maintained a Buy rating on Stantec (STN) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.10, close to its 52-week high of $47.56.

Dodge has an average return of 11.2% when recommending Stantec.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is ranked #1543 out of 7492 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stantec is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.67, representing a 10.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$63.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Stantec’s market cap is currently $4.97B and has a P/E ratio of 39.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 87.88.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stantec, Inc. engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure. The Energy and Resources segment is involved in industrial engineering services for private sector energy, resource, and power clients. The Environment Services segment provides environmental services for private sector clients and remediation activities for private and public sector clients. The Infrastructure segment is responsible to design and engineering services; as well as project and construction management services. The Water segment is responsible for traditional planning, engineering, design, and construction management services. The company was founded by Don Stanely in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.