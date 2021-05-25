BMO Capital Believes Republic Services (RSG) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital assigned a Buy rating to Republic Services (RSG), with a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.39, close to its 52-week high of $113.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 69.0% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Cross Country Healthcare, and AMN Healthcare Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Republic Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $116.44, implying a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $117.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $113.28 and a one-year low of $78.22. Currently, Republic Services has an average volume of 1.19M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Arizona-based Republic Services, Inc. provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers.