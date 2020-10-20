BMO Capital Believes Prologis (PLD) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Prologis (PLD), with a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.02, close to its 52-week high of $109.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 50.7% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Storage Affiliates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prologis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $113.64, which is a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, UBS also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $126.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Prologis’ market cap is currently $77.02B and has a P/E ratio of 40.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.39.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Prologis, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.